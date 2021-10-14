Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.32.

SELB stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. Analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 43.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 34.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 37.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 25,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 277.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 689,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

