SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Sells $667,944.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 27,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $667,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $167,960.08.

On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18.

SEMrush stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at about $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at about $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SEMrush by 803.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at about $18,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEMR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

