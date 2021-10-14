SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Sells $667,944.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 27,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $667,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $167,960.08.
- On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $8,700.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18.
SEMrush stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEMR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.
About SEMrush
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
