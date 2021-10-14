Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Down 97.8% in September

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the September 15th total of 248,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $33,730,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $20,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,418,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $17,010,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

