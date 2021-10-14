Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 954.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 709.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

