SevenOneSeven Capital Management Acquires 1,635 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,847 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 0.9% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,094 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 118,472 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 187,075 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 44,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $870,890,000 after buying an additional 969,125 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,699,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $46.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

