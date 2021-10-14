SevenOneSeven Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,372,000 after acquiring an additional 193,020 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,730,743,000 after acquiring an additional 136,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

WST stock traded up $4.75 on Thursday, reaching $407.00. 2,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $439.24 and a 200-day moving average of $376.19. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

