SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 16,245 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,937,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at $20,661,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,729,000 after purchasing an additional 289,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arconic by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 842,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 271,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 2.94. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

