SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,249 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

