SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 567.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $104.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $63.56 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.16.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $114,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $33,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,150. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

