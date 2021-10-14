SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 6,713 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,487,000 after buying an additional 2,097,022 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,191 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,051,000 after purchasing an additional 868,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after purchasing an additional 450,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,949,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

