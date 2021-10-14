SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

