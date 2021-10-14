SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,187 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

HALO opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.43. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

