Shake Shack Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of SHAK opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average is $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Shake Shack by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Shake Shack by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shake Shack by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after buying an additional 86,150 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

