Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 442,806 Shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,806 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glenfarne Merger were worth $16,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,552,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,552,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,476,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,518,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,985,000.

Get Glenfarne Merger alerts:

NASDAQ:GGMCU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,306. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Glenfarne Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenfarne Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.