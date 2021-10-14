Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 619,030 Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 611.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,030 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of GX Acquisition worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GXGX. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition by 4,706.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,035,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,502 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,065,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 1,393.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,151 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,011,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GXGX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 58,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,827. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

