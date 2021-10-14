Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Get Skydeck Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SKYAU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 150,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,327. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.