Shaolin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) by 123.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,114,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614,750 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII were worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFFEU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,617,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

CFFEU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.