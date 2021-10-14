Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys 175,000 Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Newbury Street Acquisition by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 254,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 161,605 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Newbury Street Acquisition by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 150,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS NBSTU remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.02.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.