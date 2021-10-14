Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth $10,853,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth $7,500,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,000,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,197,000.

Get Skydeck Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYAU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 150,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.