Shaolin Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 634,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,800 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDTXU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 53,932.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDTXU remained flat at $$10.24 on Thursday. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

