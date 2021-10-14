Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $8.34 Million Position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,333 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCAR remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,882. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

