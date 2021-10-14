Shaolin Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) by 41.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 515,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clarim Acquisition were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLRMU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $10,511,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $9,862,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,611,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,078,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,975,000.

Shares of CLRMU remained flat at $$9.92 during trading hours on Thursday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

