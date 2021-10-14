Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases 99,811 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 599,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,811 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth $22,505,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth $21,601,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 467,336 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $14,678,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $12,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

CFIV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,798. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

