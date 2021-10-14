Shaolin Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,800 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 53,932.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000.

EDTXU stock remained flat at $$10.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

