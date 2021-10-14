Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,695 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $83,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.