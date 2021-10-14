SHIELD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $147,875.28 and approximately $19.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,657.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.11 or 0.06490270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.33 or 0.00314505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $604.12 or 0.01047785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00094734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.76 or 0.00473075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.98 or 0.00341637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.19 or 0.00303855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004837 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

