Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Grows By 122.2%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

American Cannabis stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,863. American Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

