Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Grows By 122.2%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
American Cannabis stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,863. American Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.
About American Cannabis
