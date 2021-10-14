Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Expands By 171.0%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 805,300 shares, an increase of 171.0% from the September 15th total of 297,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In related news, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $74,730.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,928 shares of company stock valued at $483,041. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 632,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,106 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 301,511 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $118.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.12.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.
