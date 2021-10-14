Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Expands By 171.0%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 805,300 shares, an increase of 171.0% from the September 15th total of 297,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $74,730.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,928 shares of company stock valued at $483,041. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 632,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,106 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 301,511 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $118.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.12.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

