Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Declines By 79.1%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the September 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ASAZY stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,160. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.
