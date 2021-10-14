Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Declines By 79.1%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the September 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASAZY stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,160. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASAZY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Nordea Equity Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

