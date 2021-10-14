Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Expands By 454.9%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 421,700 shares, an increase of 454.9% from the September 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 383.4 days.
BBAJF remained flat at $$1.83 during midday trading on Thursday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
