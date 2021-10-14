Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Rises By 650.8%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 650.8% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIRDF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.