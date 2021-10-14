Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Grows By 300.0%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNTGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNTGY traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,685. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.