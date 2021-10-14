Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Decreases By 58.1%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the September 15th total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 107,636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 6,923.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Central Puerto by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 256,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,129 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Central Puerto by 274.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 373,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE CEPU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.59. 214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,816. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.64, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

