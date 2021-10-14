Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Decreases By 65.5%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the September 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:RQI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 220,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.71.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.
