Short Interest in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Drops By 51.5%

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the September 15th total of 128,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ETAC opened at $9.82 on Thursday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,123,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 403.1% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 257,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 206,230 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 206,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.