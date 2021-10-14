Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Increases By 1,015.3%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 1,015.3% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. E.On has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
About E.On
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
