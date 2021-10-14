Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Increases By 1,015.3%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 1,015.3% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. E.On has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EONGY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

