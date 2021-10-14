Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Declines By 98.4%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of East Japan Railway in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJPRY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 75,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,934. East Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

