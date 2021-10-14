Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Decreases By 85.7%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RFEU opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.46 and a 1 year high of $79.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFEU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

