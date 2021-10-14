Short Interest in Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Expands By 151.4%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a growth of 151.4% from the September 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,018.0 days.
OTCMKTS GRNNF remained flat at $$27.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 205. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79.
Grand City Properties Company Profile
