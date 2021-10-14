Short Interest in Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Expands By 151.4%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a growth of 151.4% from the September 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,018.0 days.

OTCMKTS GRNNF remained flat at $$27.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 205. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

