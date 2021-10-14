Short Interest in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Decreases By 82.4%

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNAC opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Group Nine Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

