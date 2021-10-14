Short Interest in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Drops By 68.4%

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the September 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth $619,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 37.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock remained flat at $$21.67 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 10.12%.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

