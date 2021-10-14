Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Declines By 54.1%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY remained flat at $$5.16 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.