Short Interest in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Increases By 1,800.0%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.98.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate, ICT-107, is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting multiple tumor-associated antigens on glioblastoma stem cells.

