Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Drops By 50.0%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INSI stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. Insight Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 31,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

