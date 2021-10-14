Short Interest in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Decreases By 77.4%

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 100.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 106.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,017,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 41,146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:IHIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 18,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,695. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

