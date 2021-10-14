Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Grows By 880.0%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 880.0% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of IEUS opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.92. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEUS. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 973.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1,885.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter.

