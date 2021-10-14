Short Interest in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Increases By 128.1%

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the September 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 645,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 66,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NSL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.02. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

