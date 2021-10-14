Short Interest in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Grows By 218.8%

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 218.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PAIC opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Petra Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petra Acquisition by 46.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 764,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 242,673 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petra Acquisition by 14.3% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petra Acquisition by 2.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petra Acquisition by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petra Acquisition by 11.0% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

