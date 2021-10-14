Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Drops By 96.5%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the September 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PPERY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 42,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,275. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

