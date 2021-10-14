Short Interest in Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Rises By 1,433.3%

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 1,433.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

PHOJY stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Company Profile

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

